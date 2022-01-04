Police search for Jeep in pedestrian hit-and-run near Strip

Las Vegas police were searching for a Jeep involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused “significant” injuries to a pedestrian just off the Strip on Monday night.

Police were called to Joe W. Brown Drive and East Sahara Avenue at 6:48 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been hit by a “large vehicle,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with what Boxler described as “significant” injuries. Police later said the unidentified man was in critical condition at University Medical Center.

The driver did not stop at the scene. Police said the pedestrian was walking in and out of traffic at the time of a crash and was not in a marked crosswalk.

Police said parts from the vehicle indicated it was a 2014 to 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“The Jeep is missing several front chrome grill pieces and possibly has damage to the windshield,” police said in a press release.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to call police at 702-828-3786. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call police at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofNV.com.

