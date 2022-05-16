Police evacuate eastern Las Vegas neighborhood after report of ‘domestic dispute’

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Topaz Street at 7:12 p.m. after reports that a man refused to leave the area, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Police evacuated residents of an eastern Las Vegas neighborhood on Sunday night after a man with a gun refused to leave the area, authorities said.

“The incident reportedly began as a domestic dispute that escalated when the male suspect produced a gun,” Gordon said.

Residents were evacuated and roads in the area were shut down, Gordon said, though he did not disclose how many people were forced from their homes. SWAT personnel were at the scene, and the situation was still ongoing as of 9:45 p.m.

