Police evacuate eastern Las Vegas neighborhood after report of ‘domestic dispute’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2022 - 10:09 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police evacuated residents of an eastern Las Vegas neighborhood on Sunday night after a man with a gun refused to leave the area, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Topaz Street at 7:12 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

“The incident reportedly began as a domestic dispute that escalated when the male suspect produced a gun,” Gordon said.

Residents were evacuated and roads in the area were shut down, Gordon said, though he did not disclose how many people were forced from their homes. SWAT personnel were at the scene, and the situation was still ongoing as of 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

