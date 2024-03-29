65°F
Police, FBI probe ‘firework’ blast at Henderson church

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Henderson police and fire departments were called to the Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail regarding an explosive device, Henderson police reported. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Henderson police and fire departments were called to the Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail regarding an explosive device, Henderson police reported. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Henderson police and fire departments were called to the Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail regarding an explosive device, Henderson police reported. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Henderson police and fire departments were called to the Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail regarding an explosive device, Henderson police reported. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Henderson police and fire departments were called to the Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail regarding an explosive device, Henderson police reported. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2024 - 8:55 pm
 

Henderson and Las Vegas police and the FBI are investigating the explosion of a “firework” at a Mormon church Wednesday night that resulted four people suffering minor injuries.

At about 8 p.m., Henderson police and fire departments were called to the Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail regarding an explosive device, Henderson police reported.

“Preliminarily, investigators determined that a ‘firework’ type device ignited within the structure resulting in minor injuries to four subjects,” police stated in a news release.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI were assisting in the inquiry about the device, according to release.

The FBI became involved in case the incident involved a hate crime, said Henderson Public Information Officer Katrina Farrell.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

