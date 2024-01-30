Police ID vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash, but suspect at large

An earlier social media post announcing an arrest in a deadly crash Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley was “inaccurate,” police said.

A 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pickup truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18 is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, on Lake Mead and Tonopah in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say they have located the vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley, but the suspect remains at large.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a social media post that a suspect in the deadly crash was in custody. That post, which Metro later said was “inaccurate,” was taken down.

“We have located the vehicle involved in the incident; however, the suspect remains outstanding,” police said in a midday statement. “This investigation remains ongoing.”

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Sunday at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tonopah Drive when a vehicle eastbound on Lake Mead “at a high rate of speed” ran a red light and struck a pedestrian, Metro said on Sunday.

On Monday, Metro released a description of the suspected vehicle.

The suspect was driving a black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pickup truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18. The truck appears to have large custom rims and tires. The truck should have moderate to major front-end damage.

