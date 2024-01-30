70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police ID vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash, but suspect at large

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 6:58 am
 
A black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pick-up truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18 is the vehicl ...
A 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pickup truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18 is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, on Lake Mead and Tonopah in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say they have located the vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley, but the suspect remains at large.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a social media post that a suspect in the deadly crash was in custody. That post, which Metro later said was “inaccurate,” was taken down.

“We have located the vehicle involved in the incident; however, the suspect remains outstanding,” police said in a midday statement. “This investigation remains ongoing.”

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Sunday at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tonopah Drive when a vehicle eastbound on Lake Mead “at a high rate of speed” ran a red light and struck a pedestrian, Metro said on Sunday.

On Monday, Metro released a description of the suspected vehicle.

The suspect was driving a black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pickup truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18. The truck appears to have large custom rims and tires. The truck should have moderate to major front-end damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
2
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
3
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
4
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
5
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
2 men sought in Las Vegas robbery involving a beating
2 men sought in Las Vegas robbery involving a beating
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody
Suspected car thief caught napping in northeast valley
Suspected car thief caught napping in northeast valley
2 sought in assault outside Las Vegas Strip mall
2 sought in assault outside Las Vegas Strip mall
Police seek man in connection with Strip hate crime
Police seek man in connection with Strip hate crime