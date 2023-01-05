Police release photos of person of interest in New Year’s Day homicide

A man who was injured in a robbery died about 1:30 a.m. New Year’s Day in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road.

Las Vegas homicide detectives investigating an early Jan. 1, 2023, homicide in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Boulevard, released this photo on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, of a person of interest driving the victim's vehicle. The 2012 Black Ford Escape with Nevada plate LVTK84 has not been recovered. (Metro Police Department)

Las Vegas homicide detectives investigating an early Jan. 1, 2023, homicide in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Boulevard, released this photo on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, of a person of interest driving the victim's vehicle. The 2012 Black Ford Escape with Nevada plate LVTK84 has not been recovered. (Metro Police Department)

Las Vegas police have released photos of a person of interest in the killing of man related to a robbery on New Year’s Day.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Officers found a man suffering from injuries sustained during the robbery. While talking with officers, he collapsed and died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

As of Wednesday night, the victim had not been identified by the coroner’s office.

Police on Wednesday released photos of the victim’s vehicle, a 2012 black Ford Escape, being driven by a person of interest. The license plate is Nevada LVTK84 and the Ford has not been found.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.