Crime

Police say man armed, barricaded in southwest Las Vegas apartment

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 6:10 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2019 - 6:50 pm

Las Vegas police responded to a barricade situation near Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Police responded to an apartment complex at 5450 S. Fort Apache Road around 3:18 p.m. after a man called to say he was armed and making threats in his apartment, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said.

Police believe he is armed with a rifle.

Metro has blocked off Fort Apache From Russell to Mesa Vista, “and everyone is encouraged to avoid the area.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

