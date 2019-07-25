Police say man armed, barricaded in southwest Las Vegas apartment

Police were called to the 9200 block of West Diablo Drive, near Fort Apache Road, around 3:18 p.m. after a man called to say he was armed and making threats in his apartment, police said.

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police responded to a barricade situation near Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Police responded to an apartment complex at 5450 S. Fort Apache Road around 3:18 p.m. after a man called to say he was armed and making threats in his apartment, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said.

Police believe he is armed with a rifle.

Metro has blocked off Fort Apache From Russell to Mesa Vista, “and everyone is encouraged to avoid the area.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.