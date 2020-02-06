Police seek help finding man involved in central Las Vegas robbery

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a business in central Las Vegas in November 2019.

A still photo from surveillance video of a man involved in a robbery at an East Flamingo Road business on Nov. 21, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a business in central Las Vegas in November.

Police said the man walked into a business in the 3000 block of East Flamingo Road, near McLeod Drive, at 1:17 p.m. on Nov. 21. The man demanded money from a clerk at the register and the clerk complied. No one was injured.

The man is believed to be in his early 30s, about 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a Lakers hat and shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on the identity of the individual is asked to call police robbery detectives at 702-828-3591, or anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

