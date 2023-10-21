Police seek help finding suspect in assault case

The suspect in a Thursday assault in the west Las Vegas Valley is a white or Hispanic man about 5-foot-8 tall with an average build.

Police are seeking help finding a suspect in a Thursday afternoon assault with a deadly weapon case on the west side of the valley.

The incident occurred about 5:45 p.m. near North Buffalo Drive and Vegas Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department..

The suspect is a white or Hispanic man about 5-foot-8 tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, white and blue basketball shorts and red Nike slide shoes with black socks.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visitwww.crimestoppersofnv.com.