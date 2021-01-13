Police seek help solving thefts of slot machine cash boxes

Las Vegas police say thieves in the valley have been stealing cash boxes from slot machines at local gaming establishments and they are looking for the public’s help in solving the crime.

Las Vegas police are trying to solve several thefts of slot machine cash boxes from casinos in the northeast valley. A suspect sits at the slow machine and "picks/manipulates" the locked door to the machine, removing cash boxes and exiting the business, police said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto)

Las Vegas police say thieves in the valley have been stealing cash boxes from slot machines at local gaming establishments and they are looking for the public’s help in solving the crime.

A crime alert issued by the police department’s Northeast Area Command said police have received “several reports from various casinos and bars” about burglaries involving slot machine cash boxes that are being targeted.

“The suspect sits at the slow machine and ‘picks/manipulates’ the locked door to the machine, removing cash boxes and exiting the business,” police said.

Police are looking for four suspects who have been linked to a white Nissan Armada sport utility vehicle and a white Chrysler 300 with low-profile tires and large rims. The first suspect is a Hispanic male about 5 feet 6 inches tall in his mid 30s or 40s. The second is a heavy-set Hispanic female with blonde hair who often wears a baseball cap backwards. A third suspect is a Hispanic male about 180 pounds, between 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall, in his late 20s or 30s. This individual was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red zip up hoodie, black t-shirt, dark pants and tan shoes with light soles. A fourth suspect is simply described as a white female.

Police advise businesses with slot machines to conduct frequent scans for suspicious activity and making sure surveillance systems are operational. All burglaries need to be reported immediately.

If anyone has information on the crimes they are urged to email j10142c@lvmpd.com or you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or report it on CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.