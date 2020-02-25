Police seek possible victims of ride-hailing service driver

Las Vegas police are looking for people who may have been victimized by a driver for a ride-hailing service who was arrested on Friday.

Ranier Braga (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ranier Braga was arrested on suspicion of unlawful contact with a minor and luring a child. The Metropolitan Police Department said it is looking for additional victims because “Braga was a ride share driver with access to various passengers.”

Braga is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and is expected in court Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information can contact the Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421.

