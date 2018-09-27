Police seize 5 BB guns, arrest student at Las Vegas high school

A Shadow Ridge High School student was arrested last week for bringing BB guns on school property, according to school police.

Shadow Ridge High School is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

A Shadow Ridge High School student was arrested last week for bringing BB guns on school property, according to school police.

Police responding to a fight on campus after school on Friday saw two groups fleeing the area, said Clark County School District police Capt. Roberto Morales.

“A neighbor waved one or two of the officers down and said, ‘That white truck that’s down there around the corner had a bunch of kids in it. They were involved,’” Morales said.

Police stopped the vehicle and found four BB handguns and on BB rifle inside, all of which qualify as a dangerous weapons.

The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old student at the Las Vegas school, was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Although the car was off school property at the time of his arrest, Morales said police located a witness who saw it earlier on school property and also recovered video showing the car at the school.

Several other students in the vehicle — who did not attend Shadow Ridge — were cited for loitering, Morales said.

The arrest was the tenth for possessing a gun or BB gun on or near a school campus since the start of the school year.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

5050 Brent Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89131