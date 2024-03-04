Police: Woman killed in head-on crash caused by DUI driver

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Sawyer Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspected DUI driver caused a head-on collision Sunday night in northwest Las Vegas that left a 62-year-old woman dead, according to police.

Shortly after 9 p.m., 18-year-old Angel Bello-Martinez sped down Lake Mead Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard, in a 2013 Toyota Scion approaching Sawyer Avenue.

A 2023 Honda Civic occupied by two women was heading east on Lake Mead when the Scion entered eastbound lanes and crashed into the front of the Honda, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The passenger in the Honda died at the scene. Bello-Martinez and the driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Bello-Martinez showed signs of impairment and would be booked on DUI and reckless driving charges.

In a video posted on social media by Metro’s traffic bureau, Sgt. Richard Rundell said Bello-Martinez is suspected of consuming marijuana prior to the crash.

Bello-Martinez faces additional charges of failing to maintain travel lanes, violating an instructional drivers permit and operating a vehicle with expired registration or license plates, court records show.

