Reno family of 4 ID’d in murder-suicide

The Washoe County medical examiner’s office Thursday identified a family of four as the victims in an apparent murder-suicide discovered Wednesday in a quiet Reno neighborhood.

Washoe County medical examiner’s office (washoecounty.us/coroner/)

RENO – The Washoe County medical examiner’s office Thursday identified a family of four as the victims in an apparent murder-suicide discovered Wednesday in a quiet Reno neighborhood, with all four dying from gunshot wounds.

The four were identified as Adam P. Huber, 50; his wife, Joan M. Huber, 53; and two sons, Adam J. Huber, 17, and Michael P. Huber, 16. The boys were students at Damonte Ranch High School, which serves about 1,800 students in a southeast Reno subdivision of the same name.

Bodies of the four were discovered about 11 a.m. Wednesday after police responded to the family home on Canyon Country Court, a cul-de-sac of six single-story houses. The Hubers owned the house since 2006, according to property records.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that the father worked as a repair technician for a Reno car dealership.

The high school the boys attended has already seen three students die this year, one by suicide and two as a result of opioid overdoses involving fentanyl.

Grief counselors and other mental health professionals were dispatched to the school to support students and staff. Parents and other school boosters rallied outside Thursday with positive messages and organized donation drives on the school’s Facebook page.

Reno police have yet to release additional information.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.