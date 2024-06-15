12 arrested in sex offender compliance check operation

Operation Summer Shield 2024, a multi-jurisdictional sex offender verification operation, took place June 3-7, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Twelve out of more than 1,800 sex offenders in Clark County were arrested for violating their registration requirements during a multi-jurisdiction effort during the first week of June. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Twelve sex offenders have been arrested for allegedly not complying with laws regarding registering their residence with law enforcement, police said.

The operation was an in-person effort to ensure more than 1,800 sex offenders in Clark County were compliant with registration.

By the end of the operation, 1,840 sex offenders were contacted, resulting in 12 arrests for failure to obey sex offender registration laws.

Those arrested were: David Duenas, 43; David Perry, 45; John Simmons, 51; Jeremiah Gard, 39; Ryan Hamm, 60; Brian Monegan, 62; Casey Saunders, 26; Scott Billings, 49; Giezi Burrion- Diaz, 29; Lawrence Sayles, 65; Nathaniel Whaley, 51 and Anthony Buncie, 62.

Sex offenders who are required to register must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them.

Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly, Tier 2 offenders must check in bi-annually and Tier 1 offenders are to check in annually

