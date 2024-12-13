8 arrested in undercover child sex sting operation in Summerlin

The Nevada Attorney General’s office organized and conducted the operation, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release issued Friday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested eight suspects in an undercover child sex predator operation in Summerlin last week, according to police.

The arrests were made Dec. 5-6, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release issued Friday.

Those arrested included Dominique Davis, 43; Deangelo Kind, 31; Christopher Miller, 35; Julio Cesar Ruiz, 22; Marvin Farfan, 23; David Bryant, 27; Matthew Webb, 57, and Shawn Carter, 39.

They all face charges for luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

In addition, Webb also faces charges of attempt use a minor, less than 14, to produce child sexual abuse images and luring a child with material harmful to a minor.

The Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) joint operation included detectives and agents from the ICAC Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force, to include the Las Vegas Metropolitan, North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments as well as the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Nevada Attorney General’s office, which participated in organizing and conducting the operation.

Metro would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers.

“Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator,” the news release stated. “This operation was conducted as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community.”

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about their crimes is urged to contact Metro’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.