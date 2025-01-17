High school coach accused of sexually assaulting student in his office

Deshae Bowen-Edwards, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of sexual conduct with a student.

A Legacy High School coach who was arrested in October is accused of sexually assaulting a student in his office, according to an arrest report.

Deshae Bowen-Edwards, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of sexual conduct with a student.

Bowen-Edwards, who worked for the nonprofit Communities In Schools, invited a student into his office at the North Las Vegas high school under the premise of helping her stay on track in school, which was part of his job description, according to the arrest report. He then sexually assaulted her, the report alleged.

Bowen-Edwards had also served as the student’s track coach, and was an assistant coach to the varsity football team. The student knew him as a coach as well as a “mentor, counselor or social worker,” according to the report.

Students also told the principal that they felt intimidated by Bowen-Edwards, and that he made inappropriate comments about their bodies, the report said.

The report also said Bowen-Edwards would message students through social media.

In an interview with the Clark County School District Police Department, Bowen-Edwards said that he did not remember who came to his office or what occurred that day, and then said that he had brought the student into his office to complete an assessment. He denied anything that anything sexual happened.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.