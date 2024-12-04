51°F
Sex Crimes

High school staffer accused of inappropriate contact, principal’s email says

December 3, 2024 - 8:52 pm
 

A Valley High School employee was arrested and is facing charges “related to inappropriate contact with a juvenile,” according to an email from the school’s principal.

Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter said in an email sent to school community members Tuesday that the employee has been placed on leave and is not allowed on campus.

Perry-Carter did not name the employee in the email. The Metropolitan Police Department, which Perry-Carter said is the lead investigative agency in the case, did not immediately respond to inquiries about the employee’s identity.

“We are committed to providing quality instruction, ensuring that our students continue to receive an excellent education in a safe environment, and minimizing any disruption in our learning environment,” Perry-Carter said in the email.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

Reporter Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

