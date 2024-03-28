Man caught with child sex photos sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

William Spahr was prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas for having 33 images of child sexual abuse on his phone.

A Las Vegas man with a conviction for lewdness with a child was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison and 35 years of supervised release for possession of child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.

William Spahr, a registered sex offender, was prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas after he was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department in 2021 for having 33 images of child sexual abuse on the mobile device, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Spahr pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October 2023 following an investigation by Las Vegas police and the FBI, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro imposed the sentence of 10 years in federal prison to be followed by 35 years of supervised release.

The case against Spahr began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip to Las Vegas police that a user had uploaded 30 files containing child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

Spahr had been convicted in 2004 of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 in Clark County and later arrested for failing to register his current address as required by the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act, according to prosecutors.

