59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Sex Crimes

Mesquite counselor 4th CCSD employee arrested in a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2024 - 8:50 pm
 
A vehicle passes the Mesquite Police Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las ...
A vehicle passes the Mesquite Police Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mesquite police on Thursday arrested a Clark County School District counselor on suspicion of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

David Scott Curtis, 54, faces charges from police in St.George, Utah, from an event that occurred about 10 years ago, a Mesquite Police Department news release stated.

Curtis is employed at Hughes Middle School.

Mesquite police said they were unaware of any charges related to the suspect’s actions at Hughes Middle School, but anyone with information should contact the Mesquite Police Department Detective Justin Cheney or school resource officer Justin Goodsell.

Curtis became the fourth CCSD staffer arrested this week, after a high school janitor, Student Success Advocate and an elementary school computer technician working for the district were arrested.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
CCSD teacher arrested, accused of child abuse
CCSD teacher arrested, accused of child abuse
Police: Janitor sexually assaulted student in classroom
Police: Janitor sexually assaulted student in classroom
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
Las Vegas high school worker arrested on suspicion of sex charges
Las Vegas high school worker arrested on suspicion of sex charges
Man, woman wanted in commercial armed robbery
Man, woman wanted in commercial armed robbery
Public’s help sought in fatal shooting of woman, 69
Public’s help sought in fatal shooting of woman, 69