Police: Janitor sexually assaulted student in classroom

Devyn Hudson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A high school janitor has been arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student.

Devyn Hudson, 27, a janitor at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas, was arrested Monday by North Las Vegas police, the department said in a press release.

Hudson has been employed by the district since December 2015. Hudson was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, where he faces charges for sexual assault of a minor under the age of 16, attempt sexual assault of a minor under the age of 16, and lewdness with a minor under the age of 16.

This week, a 15-year-old student reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Hudson on Feb. 29, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report.

Hudson and the student exchanged Instagram accounts and messaged each other over the app. In one exchange Hudson wrote, “Let’s talk more in person but definitely keep a secret.”

Around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 29, they met at school and Hudson suggested they go to a classroom with no cameras covering the door. Once inside, the student said she had to leave because he mother was there to pick her up. According to the report, Hudson grabbed her arm to stop her from leaving before sexually assaulting her.

On the first day back from spring break, the student had a class in the same classroom where Hudson allegedly assaulted her and she disclosed what happened to a school counselor, according to the report.

During police questioning, Hudson said he believed the student was 18, that she initiated the contact and that it was consensual.

As of Wednesday morning, Hudson remained in custody.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Hudson or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 -5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com. Las Vegas Review-Journal staff reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.