CCSD security monitor accused of unlawful contact with minor

A Clark County School District security monitor is accused of unlawful contact with a minor.

Andres Mendoza, 24, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to unlawful contact with a minor, according to CCSD Police.

He has been placed on unpaid leave from his position as campus security monitor at Jim Bridger Middle School.

Mendoza has worked for CCSD since March 2019.

