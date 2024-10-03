95°F
CCSD security monitor accused of unlawful contact with minor

The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school pol ...
The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school police K9 vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2024 - 4:58 pm
 

A Clark County School District security monitor is accused of unlawful contact with a minor.

Andres Mendoza, 24, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to unlawful contact with a minor, according to CCSD Police.

He has been placed on unpaid leave from his position as campus security monitor at Jim Bridger Middle School.

Mendoza has worked for CCSD since March 2019.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

