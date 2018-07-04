Man charged with raping girl, 13, multiple times in Las Vegas

A 39-year-old man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions over the past year in Las Vegas, court documents show.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas in 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers arrested Wilfredo Sandoval on Thursday after an investigation was opened that morning, jail records show. Prosecutors charged him Monday with three counts of sexual assault of a child under 14, two counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and burglary, according to court records.

He remained in Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday evening. His bail was set at $300,000.

