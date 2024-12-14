Man sought as suspect in 2011 sex assault arrested in Sparks

Flearnard Roseby was wanted by Las Vegas police on a warrant for two counts of sexual assault.

A man wanted by Las Vegas police in connection with an alleged sex assault 13 years ago has been arrested in Sparks.

Flearnard Roseby, 69, a suspect in a 2011 sexual assault, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Roseby was wanted on a warrant for two counts of sexual assault.

The Nevada Violent Offender Task Force developed information indicating that Roseby was in Reno. Roseby was located and arrested without incident and was transported to the Washoe County Jail pending extradition to Clark County.

The sexual assault investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department was ongoing.

