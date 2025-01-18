Police believe alleged sex assault suspect may have more victims

The arrest resulted from two investigations in which the suspect allegedly held female victims against their will and sexually assaulted them.

Sex offender in custody in Las Vegas after hiding in Mexico

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to find possible additional victims of an alleged sexual perpetrator.

A law enforcement task force arrested Denver Baoec-Asuncion, 29, on Jan. 11. He is charged with two counts of first degree kidnapping, eight counts of sexual assault, two counts of battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The arrest resulted from two investigations in which Baoec-Asuncion allegedly held female victims against their will and sexually assaulted them.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are reaching out to the public for assistance, according to police.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Baoec-Asuncion or has information about the alleged crimes is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.