58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Sex Crimes

Police believe alleged sex assault suspect may have more victims

Denver Baoec-Asuncion (Metropolitan Police Department)
Denver Baoec-Asuncion (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Legacy High School is seen in 2022 in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
High school coach accused of sexually assaulting student in his office
Las Vegas man accused of killing woman hired as sex worker found competent for trial
‘Dangerous individual’ accused of breaking into Las Vegas juvenile’s room
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sex offender in custody in Las Vegas after hiding in Mexico
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2025 - 4:50 pm
 

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to find possible additional victims of an alleged sexual perpetrator.

A law enforcement task force arrested Denver Baoec-Asuncion, 29, on Jan. 11. He is charged with two counts of first degree kidnapping, eight counts of sexual assault, two counts of battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The arrest resulted from two investigations in which Baoec-Asuncion allegedly held female victims against their will and sexually assaulted them.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are reaching out to the public for assistance, according to police.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Baoec-Asuncion or has information about the alleged crimes is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES