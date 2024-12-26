Sex offender in custody in Las Vegas after hiding in Mexico

A wanted sex offender is back into custody in Las Vegas after being on the run in Mexico for more than a decade, authorities announced.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Robert Sturgiss was arrested in Rosarito, Mexico, on Dec.13 by Mexican Immigration Officials.

Authorities said Sturgiss was convicted of sexual assault on Nov. 12, 1991, after he engaged in illegal sexual contact with a 13-year-old victim.

Sturgiss was “deemed a present and future danger to those in the community at the time of his sentencing,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. He received a sentence of five years to life in prison.

In May 2005, Sturgiss was granted parole, and in July of 2007, he absconded from supervision, authorities said.

According to police, Mexican Immigration authorities located Sturgiss and took him into custody in Rosarito, Mexico. Sturgiss was then turned over to the U.S. Marshal’s Service at the Mexican border in San Diego on Dec. 13.

On Dec. 20, authorities said, officers from the Division of Parole and Probation extradited Sturgiss back to Clark County from California.

“This arrest reflects our commitment to protecting victims and removing dangerous individuals through strong collaboration across the state,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.