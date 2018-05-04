20-year-old facing charges in central Las Vegas shooting

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that linjured one.

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the central valley Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday in the central valley.

Jesse Inzunza, 20, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count auto theft, along with two weapons-related charges.

Police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a shooting near the intersection of 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the central valley. Officers arriving at the scene found an injured man near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.

He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Inzunza remains in custody. His 48-hour-hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

28th Street and Cedar Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada