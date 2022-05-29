7 hospitalized in shooting that shuts down US 95 in Henderson

The alleged shooter had not been arrested and the scene remained “active,” police said.

Police at the entrance to US 95 on Horizon Drive where at least one person was shot on the highway in Henderson, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Seven people were hospitalized, including two who suffered critical injuries, in a shooting Sunday on the U.S. 95 in Henderson that prompted authorities to shut down the highway for several hours, police and hospital officials said.

Henderson police said the shooting was reported shortly before noon near Horizon Drive.

Highway 95 was closed from Horizon to Boulder Highway and Horizon Drive from Pacific to Highway 95 was closed, police said.

The alleged shooter had not been arrested and the scene remained “active,” police said.

Henderson police officer Alan Olvera said investigators were working a “couple” different scenes.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center spokeswoman Cyndi Lundeberg said six people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One was in the intensive care unit as of 4 p.m., she said.

Police said at around 6 p.m. that seven people had been hospitalized, six of whom were taken by medical personnel and one who drove there afterwards. Two were in critical condition, police said.

The Regional Transportation Commission told motorists throughout Sunday to expect “major delays.” The highway was re-opened at around 6 p.m., according to the commission and the Department of Transportation.

Motorist Andrew Stet was headed south on the highway when he encountered snarled traffic. As he approached the scene, he first saw emergency vehicles, and then a man being tended to by medics on the ground. He saw another person, who appeared to have a bloody leg, being treated by paramedics near an ambulance.

At the scene, a few motorcycles were parked off the shoulder, so Stet initially thought there had been a crash, he said, adding that the motorcycles appeared intact.

