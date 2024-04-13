‘Armed and barricaded’ person found dead after a multiday standoff

A standoff between police and an “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” began Friday, April 12, 2024, in Henderson. Police found the suspect dead Sunday morning. (Photo provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police stand in front of a Henderson home on on Sunday, April 14, 2024, where a multi-day shootout between police and “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” occurred. The standoff, began on Friday, April 11, and ended Sunday morning after the suspect was found dead. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A multiday police standoff in a Henderson neighborhood that included a police shooting with no injuries ended when the “armed and barricaded wanted subject” was found dead, police said.

The identity of the person who had been holed up in one of the townhomes on Callen Falls Avenue in Henderson had not yet been released Sunday night, but residents in the neighborhood said it appears he was a young man named Trevor because police negotiators were continually addressing him by that name.

It wasn’t yet clear how he died. His cause of death was expected to be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Henderson Police Department spokesperson also said in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page on Saturday that an “officer-involved shooting” took place that morning at 8:45 a.m., but there were no injuries to either the suspect or any police officers.

The home in which the person had refused to come out of was significantly damaged during the impasse. A good portion of the side of the home that faces East Galleria Drive was damaged and missing, and curious passersby could see into the home. The garage door also appears to have been blown off.

“Regardless of what happened, some mom lost her son, some grandmother lost her grandson, and that’s sad,” said neighborhood resident Nadine Calloway-Goodwin, 60.

Tiffany Monroe, who lives nearby, said she and other residents were frustrated by the sheer length of the standoff because they weren’t able to come back to their homes until it was over on Sunday. Monroe, who had been at her home when the situation began Friday morning, was able to stay in her house overnight until police told her she needed to leave on Saturday morning. Her husband, who had been out, couldn’t come home Friday and had to stay with relatives.

But Monroe didn’t see what else could have been done.

“I can say it’s frustrating that we had to be dealing with those for so long, but at the end of the day, I also understand the safety of the community and the officers,” she said. “So could there may have been a different way to handle it? Maybe. But I don’t know all the ins and outs to actually say what would’ve been a better solution.”

Monroe also said she was grateful nobody else appears to have been harmed, given that a lot of kids live in the neighborhood.

The incident began at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, police said. Henderson police first announced the situation in an emailed statement just before 2:15 p.m. Friday, saying that police were working a “barricaded, possibly armed” person.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, police announced that the incident was still ongoing.

On Saturday morning, Henderson police Sgt. Daniel Medrano said in the video posted to Facebook and also shared on X that police were still at the “active and dynamic scene” that had also resulted in a nearby stretch of Galleria Drive being closed.

“We are still on scene and working an armed and barricaded wanted subject in the area of the 200 block of Callen Falls Avenue which began yesterday at about 11:20 a.m.,” Medrano said in the video.

On Sunday at 7:37 a.m., police announced in an email that the “suspect was located deceased and roadways were reopened to travel” and that further information would be provided in a press release within the next day or two.

“This is an open investigation, and no further information will be provided at this time,” police said in the email.

Officials said other agencies, such as the Metropolitan Police Department, also helped out.

Monroe said police were continually urging the person in the home to come out. She said officers kept saying they wanted him to come out and that they wouldn’t harm him, that they wanted everybody to be safe in the end.

“They just kept repeating the same thing over and over, like, come on, it’s time. I feel like they gave him ample amount of opportunity to to come out peacefully,” Monroe said. “And unfortunately, it didn’t end that way.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal reporters Ricardo Torres-Cortez and Tony Garcia contributed to this report.