Coroner IDs 2 women killed in North Las Vegas triple homicide

The two victims were among three women who were found fatally shot Tuesday at an apartment complex near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

The remains of crime scene tape blow in the wind at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East Nelson Avenue in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the day after three women were killed and police fatally shot an armed man. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified two of three women who were found fatally shot after police killed an armed man at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Africa Woods-McGill, 52, and Venus Hart, 48, both died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to the coroner.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 2215 East Nelson Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, after reports of a shooting. According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, 43-year-old Edward Brooks walked toward officers armed with a firearm and did not listen to police commands.

Two officers shot and killed Brooks.

Police then checked the apartments and found Woods-McGill, Hart and another woman dead. The coroner has yet to identify the third woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

