51°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Coroner IDs 2 women killed in North Las Vegas triple homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 8:59 am
 
The remains of crime scene tape blow in the wind at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of E ...
The remains of crime scene tape blow in the wind at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East Nelson Avenue in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the day after three women were killed and police fatally shot an armed man. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified two of three women who were found fatally shot after police killed an armed man at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Africa Woods-McGill, 52, and Venus Hart, 48, both died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to the coroner.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 2215 East Nelson Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, after reports of a shooting. According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, 43-year-old Edward Brooks walked toward officers armed with a firearm and did not listen to police commands.

Two officers shot and killed Brooks.

Police then checked the apartments and found Woods-McGill, Hart and another woman dead. The coroner has yet to identify the third woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
North Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead
North Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
Teen killed in North Las Vegas was Arbor View student, athlete
Teen killed in North Las Vegas was Arbor View student, athlete
Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
23-year-old victim ID’d in North Las Vegas killing
23-year-old victim ID’d in North Las Vegas killing
Man killed in Sunday night shooting identified
Man killed in Sunday night shooting identified