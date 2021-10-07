84°F
Coroner unable to rule on teen’s manner of death after shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2021 - 4:00 pm
 
The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine the manner of death for a 15-year-old who was shot in North Las Vegas.

Sebastian Parra died May 3 at 2300 N. Daley St., near East Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

On Thursday, the coroner’s office ruled that the boy died from a gunshot wound to the head, but the manner of death was undetermined.

The coroner can rule between five manners of death: undetermined, suicide, accident, homicide or natural.

In May, North Las Vegas police said they did not believe the shooting to be random.

It remained unclear Thursday if anyone had been charged in connection with the death.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

