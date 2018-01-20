Shootings

Digging into the Las Vegas shooting preliminary report — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2018 - 6:56 pm
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest stories and updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

This week, reporters Rachel Crosby and Colton Lochhead break down a preliminary investigative report, released Friday by Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

In the 81-page report, Metro detectives detail events leading up to the shooting, weapons found inside Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite and Paddock’s internet search history.

Reporters will gather to discuss the latest stories every Friday on reviewjournal.com.

If you have any questions you’d like to ask reporters on this segment, please send an email to ewilson@reviewjournal.com.

