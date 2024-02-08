Las Vegas police discuss officer-involved shooting

The names of the officers involved in a shooting death Tuesday of a suspect in the central Las Vegas Valley have been released.

(Getty Images)

The names of the officers involved in a shooting death Tuesday of a suspect in the central Las Vegas Valley have been released.

Officers Jae Maston and Wesley Merren were involved in the shooting on the 2500 block of Sherwood Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Joe W Brown Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Metro provided more details about the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Maston, 29, and Merren, 37, have been employed with Metro since 2021. Both are assigned to the Tourist Safety Division, Convention Center Area Command.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

Just before 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, a Metro officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Liberace Way and Sherwood Street, police said at the time. The officer then observed the vehicle reverse and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked behind it, according to a Metro news release.

The suspect exited his vehicle to assess the damage. As the officer attempted to contact the suspect, a foot pursuit ensued. During the foot pursuit, police said, the suspect pointed a firearm at the chasing officer.

Additional officers arrived in the area to assist and observed the suspect still armed in the 2000 block of Sherwood Street. They gave the suspect verbal commands to drop the firearm. The suspect refused to drop the firearm, causing officers to discharge their weapons, according to the news release. Officers attempted to render aid to the suspect until medical arrived.

Medical personnel responded, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.