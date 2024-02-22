Las Vegas police ID officers involved in deadly shooting

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the names of the officers who shot and killed a man who “charged” at them Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas.

Officers Joshua Romanski, 37, and Paul Guerrero, 26, have been employed with Metro since 2022. Both are assigned to the East Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command.

Someone called 911 at 12:41 a.m. to report a “suicidal” person on the 2500 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Joshua Martinez said in a recorded statement at the time.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Martinez said officers made contact with a man who was armed with a blade.

At some point during the interaction, Martinez said, the officers first deployed less lethal weapons.

“The male advanced on the officers after being struck by the low-lethality option,” he said.

That’s when two officers shot him, Martinez said. The unidentified man died at a hospital, he said.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.