Shootings

Las Vegas police shoot, kill armed man who allegedly charged at officers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 2:10 am
 
Updated February 20, 2024 - 5:11 am
Crime scene tape from Las Vegas police is seen in this file photo. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Rev ...
Crime scene tape from Las Vegas police is seen in this file photo. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after officers shot and killed a man who they say charged at police while armed with a weapon.

According to police, at about 12:41 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a “suicidal subject” in the 2500 block of South Eastern Avenue.

LVMPD said in a news release that arriving officers located a white male adult armed with an edged, bladed weapon.

Authorities say that less-lethal options were used in an attempt to disarm the male. However, police say the man charged at officers causing them to discharge their firearms.

The man was transported a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police. LVMPD said no officers were injured.

The incident marked the second officer-involved shooting for Las Vegas police in 2024. The identities of the officers involved will be released by the department in 48 hours.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

