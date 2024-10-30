North Las Vegas fight leads to shooting that injures 1

The suspect was still at large after the shooting near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Las Vegas officer fired 4 shots at woman who got into ‘firing stance,’ police say

Fatal I-15 shooting in Las Vegas may be result of ‘road rage’

For the first time in years, a Las Vegas jury has sentenced a man to death

A fight in North Las Vegas led to a shooting that injured one Tuesday night, police said.

According to Officer Roberto Vaquera of the North Las Vegas Police Department, a fight broke out between two people and shots were fired. Officers responded at about 7:15 p.m. to the scene at the northwest corner of Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, where they found one injured victim. That person was transported to University Medical Center, and their condition was unknown, Vaquera said in an email Tuesday night to the Review-Journal.

The suspect was still at large, police said.

“Patrol [is] searching for shooting suspect,” Vaquera said in the email.

No additional details were given, but police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com