Las Vegas police officer shoots at suspect fleeing traffic stop

A man got out of the car at Lamb and St. Louis Avenue and fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase through a neighborhood. As the man climbed over a wall on the 4100 block of St. Louis, he turned back toward the officer with an object in his hand and the officer fired a single shot, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Friday, June 30, 2018, in east Las Vegas. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Friday, June 30, 2018, in east Las Vegas. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Friday, June 30, 2018, in east Las Vegas. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer shot at a suspect fleeing a traffic stop early Friday morning in the east valley.

About 12:30 a.m., the officer tried to pull over a black Dodge Durango with license plates that belonged to another vehicle near Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway, according to Captain Jamie Prosser of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing.

The driver fled northbound on Lamb Boulevard and crossed into the southbound lanes, nearly crashing into other vehicles, she said.

Here's the briefing at the scene from Capt. Jamie Prosser. She declined to say what the suspect had in his hands or if police found a weapon when he was taken into custody. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/qVbEW7yQjP — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) June 29, 2018

A man got out of the car at Lamb and St. Louis Avenue and fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase through a neighborhood. As the man climbed over a wall on the 4100 block of St. Louis, he turned back toward the officer with an object in his hand, and the officer fired a single shot, police said.

The man, who wasn’t injured, continued over the wall and was soon arrested. Prosser said she could not confirm if the man had a weapon in his possession.

Metro will identify the officer involved in the shooting within the next 48 hours, per department policy. The incident marks the ninth officer-involved shooting Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter

4100 block of St. Louis, las vegas, nv