‘Male juvenile’ arrested in Circus Circus shooting

A “male juvenile” was arrested in Saturday night’s shooting at the Adventuredome at Circus Circus that left four people hospitalized, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A “male juvenile” was arrested in Saturday night’s shooting at the Adventuredome at Circus Circus that left four people hospitalized, according to Las Vegas police.

He was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm where person is endangered and minor in possession of a firearm, according to a release Monday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Four people were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wound and were listed in stable condition, police said. Police previously said three people were hospitalized.

The release did not identify the suspect.

Police responded to the resort, 2880 Las Vegas Blvd South, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The release said “a group of juveniles and young adults became involved in a physical confrontation,” during which “a male juvenile pulled out a handgun and fired at the victims.”

He was located shortly after the shooting in a hotel room on the property and was taken into custody, the release said.

The last few weeks have shown some progress in lessening crime on the Strip, according to Capt. Dori Koren, of Metro’s convention center area command..

“We’ve seen our crime problem start to decrease but not enough yet. That’s why we’re still aggressively dealing with that problem,” he said. “We still have a lot of officers assigned to the Strip. The sheriff’s made it a top priority to make sure that violent crime within Las Vegas is addressed immediately and in the most effective way possible.”

Anyone with information can call Metro’s gang section at 702-828-7826 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.