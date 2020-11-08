3 people shot at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip, suspect arrested

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night.

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to the scene at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People stand outside of a parking lot entrance at Circus Circus where multiple people were shot in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.

Officers were called at 7:30 p.m. to the Adventure Dome inside Circus Circus, at 2880 Las Vegas Blvd., South, after a report of shots fired, according to Capt. Dori Koren, of the Metropolitan Police Department’s convention center area command.

Three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals, but Koren said all three were in stable condition as of 10 p.m.

Las Vegas police are at the Circus Circus where multiple people have been shot, possibly at the Adventuredome pic.twitter.com/0GqrKFCVyX — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) November 8, 2020

“This was not an active shooter and we do believe there is no further threat at this time to anyone else in the public,” he said.

Koren said police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of juveniles and young adults inside the Adventure Dome. The shooting suspect was in custody just before 10:30 p.m., Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The last few weeks have shown some progress in lessening crime on the Strip, Koren said.

“We’ve seen our crime problem start to decrease but not enough yet. That’s why we’re still aggressively dealing with that problem,” he said. “We still have a lot of officers assigned to the Strip. The sheriff’s made it a top priority to make sure that violent crime within Las Vegas is addressed immeditely and in the most effective way possible.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.