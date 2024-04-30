Shooting victim found dead east of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a person found shot Sunday night in a central valley vacant lot.

Man arrested in connection with LV murder, robbery detained in Idaho

Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a person found shot Sunday, April 28, 2024, in a central valley vacant lot. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a person found shot Sunday night in a central valley vacant lot.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 9:14 p.m. to the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue, east of the Strip.

“Officers at the scene believed that the individual was a victim of a homicide and requested (Metro’s) Homicide Section,” police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Additional details were not provided.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the victim once his family identifies him.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.