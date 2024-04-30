87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Shooting victim found dead east of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a person found shot Sunday, April 28, 2024, in ...
Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a person found shot Sunday, April 28, 2024, in a central valley vacant lot. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death
Lennix Dockery (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)
Man arrested in connection with LV murder, robbery detained in Idaho
Slaying suspect ate victim’s eyeball, ear, source says
Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, leaves the courtroom after h ...
Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 1:27 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2024 - 1:53 pm

Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a person found shot Sunday night in a central valley vacant lot.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 9:14 p.m. to the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue, east of the Strip.

“Officers at the scene believed that the individual was a victim of a homicide and requested (Metro’s) Homicide Section,” police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Additional details were not provided.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the victim once his family identifies him.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death
By / RJ

Police officers responded to the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, about 7:35 a.m. and found a deceased female in a dumpster enclosure.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Shooting victim in northwest Las Vegas Valley ID’d as 16-year-old boy
recommend 2
Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show
recommend 3
Man accused of breaking into wastewater facility, turning off machinery
recommend 4
Man who shot at truck carrying his stolen motorcycle accused of murder, police say
recommend 5
Woman suspected in Las Vegas random killing says she suffers from schizophrenia
recommend 6
Woman charged in random Las Vegas killing to undergo competency evaluation