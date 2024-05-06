2 accused in death of man found fatally shot in Las Vegas vacant lot

Las Vegas police say two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found in a vacant lot in the central valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found in a vacant lot in the central valley.

According to police, at 9:14 p.m. on April 28, officers responded to the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue where they located a dead man.

Arriving officers believed that the individual, who was later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Robert Rodriguez, 43, was a victim of a homicide.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that Rodriguez suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Monday, authorities said they identified Loth Rodriguez, 67, and Gennady Zhuravlyon, 48, as suspects in the killing.

According to police, Loth Rodriguez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. Zhuravlyon was in custody at the Las Vegas Detention Center on unrelated charges, police said.