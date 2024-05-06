73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

2 accused in death of man found fatally shot in Las Vegas vacant lot

Loth Rodriguez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Loth Rodriguez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man, 67, faces murder charge in shooting east of Strip, records show
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in northwest valley
Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a person found shot Sunday, April 28, 2024, in ...
Shooting victim found dead east of Las Vegas Strip
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gets choked up as she speaks at a press conference regarding a shootin ...
4 officers killed, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 11:45 am
 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found in a vacant lot in the central valley.

According to police, at 9:14 p.m. on April 28, officers responded to the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue where they located a dead man.

Arriving officers believed that the individual, who was later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Robert Rodriguez, 43, was a victim of a homicide.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that Rodriguez suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Monday, authorities said they identified Loth Rodriguez, 67, and Gennady Zhuravlyon, 48, as suspects in the killing.

According to police, Loth Rodriguez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. Zhuravlyon was in custody at the Las Vegas Detention Center on unrelated charges, police said.

MOST READ
1
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
2
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
3
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
4
CARTOON: Wearing thin
CARTOON: Wearing thin
5
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gets choked up as she speaks at a press conference regarding a shootin ...
4 officers killed, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting
By Erik Verduzco and Peter Smith Associated Press

The shootout in suburban Charlotte happened as officers with a U.S. Marshals Task Force were trying to serve a warrant for a wanted felon, who was killed by police.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
17-year-old accused in fatal shooting of another teen in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 2
Las Vegas police reveal arrest numbers for Saturday ‘DUI Blitz’
recommend 3
18 arrested in Henderson in operation targeting online child sex predators
recommend 4
Man, 67, faces murder charge in shooting east of Strip, records show
recommend 5
Police: Resident fires shots after waking to ‘unknown suspect’ in Henderson home
recommend 6
Details revealed in lengthy barricade situation in Henderson