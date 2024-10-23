56°F
Shootings

Police investigate shooting on Las Vegas freeway Wednesday morning

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Andy Scoggins, father of Sergei Scoggins, who went by Evan, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Father, ex-husband of Henderson slaying victims mourns son, reflects on relationship
Officer identified in west Las Vegas shooting
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Car crash in central Las Vegas leads to fatal shooting, police say
Car theft led to foot-pursuit shooting by Las Vegas officer, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2024 - 6:32 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 southbound and Washington Avenue.

Nevada Highway Patrol advised that I-15 southbound from Lake Mead to Washington was closed while police investigated the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

