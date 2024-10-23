Police investigate shooting on Las Vegas freeway Wednesday morning
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 southbound and Washington Avenue.
Nevada Highway Patrol advised that I-15 southbound from Lake Mead to Washington was closed while police investigated the incident.
#TrafficAlert IR15 southbound from Lake Mead to Washington is closed, due to Police Activity. All IR15 southbound traffic is being diverted to Lake Mead off-ramp, due to s/b travel lane closure. Please avoid area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ZeruJPDEPA
— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) October 23, 2024
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.