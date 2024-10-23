Police investigate shooting on Las Vegas freeway Wednesday morning

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.

Car theft led to foot-pursuit shooting by Las Vegas officer, police say

Car crash in central Las Vegas leads to fatal shooting, police say

Father, ex-husband of Henderson slaying victims mourns son, reflects on relationship

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 southbound and Washington Avenue.

Nevada Highway Patrol advised that I-15 southbound from Lake Mead to Washington was closed while police investigated the incident.

#TrafficAlert IR15 southbound from Lake Mead to Washington is closed, due to Police Activity. All IR15 southbound traffic is being diverted to Lake Mead off-ramp, due to s/b travel lane closure. Please avoid area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ZeruJPDEPA — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) October 23, 2024

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.