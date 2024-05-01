68°F
Las Vegas man found shot to death in vacant lot identified

Robert Rodriguez. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated May 1, 2024 - 5:17 pm

A man found fatally shot Sunday night in a central valley vacant lot has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Robert Rodriguez, 43.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 9:14 p.m. to the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue, east of the Strip, and discovered that Rodriguez had been shot in the head, according to authorities.

Police have not released a possible suspect description or announced any arrests as of Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

