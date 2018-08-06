Shootings

Man killed, officer injured in Las Vegas police shooting

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2018 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated August 6, 2018 - 4:45 pm

A man was shot to death and a Las Vegas police officer was injured with a knife Monday afternoon in the central valley.

An officer and four sergeants approached an apartment on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, near North Tonopah Drive, said Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kelly McMahill. The apartment complex manager called police about 12:40 p.m. to report that water running inside the room was causing damage to neighboring, and the tenant wasn’t answering the door.

As they knocked, the door opened and police saw a man inside who was “extremely agitated” and yelling at officers, McMahill said.

The man appeared to be holding something behind his back, and officers used a Taser on him, which had no effect. The man began swinging a knife at officers, resulting in one being “struck with the knife” in the hand, McMahill said.

Officers used a Taser on the man again, which also had no effect. McMahill said the suspect, knife in hand, quickly advanced toward an officer.

The officer fired two rounds that struck the man, who was transported to University Medical Center where he died.The injured officer also was transported to the hospital.

The police shooting was the third in a 48-hour span for the Metropolitan Police Department.

McMahill said the Taser might not have been effective because officers were too close to the man when they fired.

Two other officer-involved shootings occurred over the weekend.

Danzel Boyd, a 28-year-old Las Vegas resident, was fatally shot by Las Vegas police Saturday after an hourslong barricade at 210 W. Baltimore Ave., near downtown.

Later Saturday, Las Vegas police responded to reports of a suicidal man on the 1500 block of Saylor Way, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive. William Orellana, 42, died Saturday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck after exchanging gunfire with police, the Clark County coroner’s office determined.

“I’m just glad that the officers are OK, and at this point I’m really hoping that things will settle down over the next few days,” McMahill said Monday.

The name of the officer who fired his gun will be released in 48 hours, and Metro will release more details about the shooting at a briefing in 72 hours.

This is Metro’s 13th police shooting of the year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

