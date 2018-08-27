Shootings

Man shot by Las Vegas police after knife attacks in critical condition

By Katelyn Newberg and Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2018 - 9:13 am
 
Updated August 27, 2018 - 7:07 pm

The man shot three times by Las Vegas police last week after authorities said he stabbed two women is alive, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Police released additional information Monday about the west valley shooting.

Caleb Rydlin Hill, 38, stabbed two women, one inside a Regional Transportation Commission bus and another on a sidewalk, near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard about 12:50 p.m. Friday, Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly said. He said that the stabbings were random and that Hill had not been in an altercation with either woman.

The man walked away from officers and didn’t respond to commands to drop a kitchen knife with a 3-inch blade, Kelly said. Officer Keith Hannof shot Hill near a bus stop occupied by two people at 3553 S. Rainbow Blvd., Kelly said. Prior to the shooting, officer Beaumont Hopson shot him five times with a low-lethality beanbag shotgun. That was considered use of deadly force because Hopson was within 5 yards of Hill.

Hannof tried using a stun gun on Hill, but the gun’s prongs hit Hill’s backpack. Hill was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in “critical but stable” condition Monday, Kelly said.

The two women, both stabbed multiple times, were treated and released from the county hospital Friday, he said.

Hannof and Hopson were wearing body cameras during the shooting.

Police are trained to stay at least 21 feet from people with knives, a reason Hopson and Hannof didn’t try to disarm Hill, Kelly said.

“The officers did everything they could to stop this from getting to the point that it got to,” he said.

Hill faces two counts of attempted murder and and one count of resisting an officer with a weapon.

Officer ID’d in Saturday shooting

Metro on Monday also identified the officer who fatally shot a man less than 24 hours after Friday’s shooting. Officer Jonathan Collingwood, 35, shot a man Saturday morning after he pointed a gun toward others and himself for at least an hour, police said.

Collingwood has been with Metro since January 2006, the department said. He is assigned to the homeland security division’s special weapons and tactics bureau and was placed on paid leave while the department reviews the case.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue following an hourlong standoff. The shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance call hours earlier, Metro Capt. Jamie Prosser said.

Prosser said the man fired two shots before police arrived, once in his home and once while leaving it. While officers attempted to persuade the man to surrender, he walked through a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex with the gun, occasionally sitting. He refused commands to drop the gun and at one point aimed the weapon at his own head, police said.

“They attempted to de-escalate the situation by talking to him, attempting to get him to give up peacefully, requesting further units, trying to do anything they could to potentially bring this to a peaceful resolution,” Prosser said Saturday.

About 7:20 a.m., the man was still waving the gun toward officers and residents, prompting Collingwood to shoot him, police said. He died at University Medical Center and will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metro is expected to release more details on the shooting Tuesday.

Saturday’s police shooting was Metro’s eighth in August and its 18th this year. Eight of the shootings in 2018 have been fatal.

At this point last year, Metro had 16 officer-involved shootings, seven of which were fatal.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

