Man shot Monday by Las Vegas police identified

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Main Street between Foremaster Lane and Owens Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man shot by a Las Vegas police officer Monday has been identified as 26-year-old Hector Oswaldo Orellana, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

Orellana, 26, was booked into the Clark County Detention on two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected officer, and a felony count of resisting an officer with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), and gross misdemeanor battery on a protected person, records show.

Orellana, who suffered survivable injuries, is expected in court Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

About noon Monday, an officer driving in the 1500 block of North Main Street in downtown Las Vegas spotted two men fighting, police said.

The officer got out of his cruiser to “intervene,” prompting one of the men to run away, police said.

But one of them began “moving towards the officer while throwing punches,” police said.

The officer tried using a baton to de-escalate, causing the man to continue to move toward him, pulling out something from his pocket and holding it “like a weapon,” police said.

When the man charged at the officer, who “lost his footing” and fell, the officer opened fire, police said.

The man and the officer were taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

