No arrests made in recent Las Vegas Strip shooting, attack

The shooter who left a man injured Sunday night at the Miracle Mile Shops remained at large, Las Vegas police said Monday.

A security guard at the scene on the Strip where a man was shot at the Miracle Miles shops in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two men met up with the shooter in what police believe to be a narcotics transaction, during which one of the men was shot in the leg, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra.

The man was taken University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, Parra said.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for suspects in an attack on the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on Saturday night. Police also are looking for a man who shot at officers early Monday near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road, according to Parra.

The shooting on the Strip was the latest in a wave of recent violence in the resort corridor.

