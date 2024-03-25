63°F
Shootings

North Las Vegas police ask for help in shooting that wounded baby

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2024 - 12:53 pm
 
Police are searching for this person of interest in connection with a shooting that injured a man and a 9-month-old baby in North Las Vegas on Friday, March 22, 2024. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting that injured a 9-month-old baby and a man in his 30s.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Bulloch Street. The victims suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a package theft that later ended in gunfire.

The person of interest is described as a man last seen wearing a dark hoodie, gray sweatpants and white Crocs shoes.

Police are urging anybody with information to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Anonymous tipsters also may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

