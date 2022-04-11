56°F
Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2022 - 6:41 am
 
Nye County deputies were involved in an overnight officer-involved shooting. (Nye County Sherif ...
Nye County deputies were involved in an overnight officer-involved shooting. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that culminated with an an officer-involved shooting early Monday.

The sheriff’s office said it was assisting the California Highway Patrol and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit into Pahrump “of a suspect who was shooting at the patrol vehicles.”

“NCSO Deputies formed a roadblock at the Nevada State Line,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “NCSO SWAT was dispatched to the scene. An officer involved shooting occurred.”

The sheriff’s office said two suspects received injuries and were transported for medical care but survived.

“All law enforcement officers are uninjured,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

