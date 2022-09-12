Officer, man fatally shot by police near UNLV identified

The man ran off after Metro stopped the SUV he was in at 1:13 a.m. Saturday near East Flamingo Road and South University Center Drive, Metro said at the time.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday released the name of a man fatally shot by police near UNLV.

Gabriel Herrera Charles, 27, died Saturday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso, the coroner’s office ruled.

Charles was shot after police said he ran from officers and fired at least one round, injuring an officer, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro officers had stopped the SUV Charles was in at 1:13 a.m. Saturday near East Flamingo Road and South University Center Drive, police said at the time. It was unclear why officers stopped the vehicle.

Police said Charles and Officer Tierney Tomburo, 24, exchanged gunfire. Tomburo was treated at University Medical Center and released on Monday, according to a video tweeted by Metro.

The video showed a line of officers cheering for Tomburo as she was taken out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

Tomburo has been with the department since 2020 and is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Charles pleaded guilty to larceny in 2014 and was sentenced to three years of probation, according to court records.

In 2016 he was sentenced to at least a year in the Nevada Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to battery with substantial bodily harm. Police said he struck a man in the face with a rock outside the Cedar Village Apartments in east Las Vegas.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to three years of probation, according to court records.

