Shootings

Police hunt gunman in Strip shooting; Footage shows suspect in Caesars Palace

Police searching for Strip shooting gunman
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2023 - 3:48 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2023 - 3:56 pm
Police say they are looking for a man who shot a male on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday afternoon.

The male who was shot was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a statement Monday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooter fled across Las Vegas Boulevard before police arrived at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not say where exactly the shooting happened, but instead gave the address as the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Caesars Palace is in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard and photos provided by Metro show the suspected shooter in what appears to be the lobby of Caesars Palace.

The shooter is described a man with a thin build who was last seen wearing a dark green shirt with black pants and white and black shoes. He was carrying a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-828-3204.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by going to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

